Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Bought by Kynam Capital Management LP

Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 378.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688,815 shares during the quarter. Travere Therapeutics accounts for approximately 7.3% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kynam Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.37% of Travere Therapeutics worth $22,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TVTX traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,491. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travere Therapeutics Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on TVTX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

