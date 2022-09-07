TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.81. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $49.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.83%. Research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCBK. Raymond James raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 10.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

