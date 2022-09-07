Truist Financial Trims agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Target Price to $29.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.26% from the company’s previous close.

AGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -73.32 and a beta of 1.86. agilon health has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $670.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $107,272.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,757.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $107,272.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,757.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 106,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $2,393,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,899,981 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,961 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in agilon health by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,862,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,043,000 after buying an additional 4,512,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,865,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,331,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,640 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at about $10,430,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

