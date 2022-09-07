TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. TTEC also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTEC. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

TTEC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.87. 309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TTEC has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $111.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,829,000 after buying an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TTEC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 9.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

