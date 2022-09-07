Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Acquires 409,208 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,208 shares during the period. CarMax makes up approximately 3.0% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $86,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in CarMax by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in CarMax by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in CarMax by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,312. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

