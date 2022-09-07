Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Has $137.81 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223,200 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises 4.8% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 0.72% of SS&C Technologies worth $137,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 40,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.