Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329,526 shares during the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare makes up 0.1% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 170.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 94,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 59,709 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 52.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 86,907 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

PBH stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.22. 6,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,796. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

