Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd lessened its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 2.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 1.6% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Stock Performance

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.92. 361,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,829,757. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Insider Activity

In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,372,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,799 shares of company stock worth $1,598,285. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Further Reading

