U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

NASDAQ GROW opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.21. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.007 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

