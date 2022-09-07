Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Reduced by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 279,113 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 7.8% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $28,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies Price Performance

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.66. 649,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,387,650. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

