Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Trimmed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970,308 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 404,551 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Uber Technologies worth $105,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $660,733,000 after acquiring an additional 889,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,489,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,000,119 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $293,515,000 after purchasing an additional 49,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $275,256,000 after purchasing an additional 629,125 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 149,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,387,650. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

