UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,131,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in UDR were worth $64,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UDR by 111.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of UDR by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in UDR by 106.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

