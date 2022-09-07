Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 109,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 798,770 shares.The stock last traded at $17.16 and had previously closed at $16.98.

UMPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 138.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

