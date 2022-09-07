Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Reaches $0.0244 on Exchanges (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $6.11 million and $42,115.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001703 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00877991 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016143 BTC.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading
