Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Reaches $0.0244 on Exchanges (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $6.11 million and $42,115.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00877991 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.