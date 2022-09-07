Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNP traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $228.89. 22,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

