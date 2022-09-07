Unit Protocol Duck Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.90 Million (DUCK)

Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Unit Protocol Duck has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $30,071.00 worth of Unit Protocol Duck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unit Protocol Duck coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unit Protocol Duck has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00027438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00285871 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001264 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Unit Protocol Duck Profile

Unit Protocol Duck is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 16th, 2020. The official message board for Unit Protocol Duck is medium.com/@unitprotocol. Unit Protocol Duck’s official Twitter account is @duckduckcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unit Protocol Duck’s official website is unit.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

