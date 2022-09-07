United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

United Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. United Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

United Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

UBCP opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.34. United Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $20.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.46% of United Bancorp worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile



United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

