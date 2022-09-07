United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.90

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDIRF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on United Internet from €45.00 ($45.92) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.