United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UMC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 145,378 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 91,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

