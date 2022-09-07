United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UMC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05.
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
