United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
United States Antimony stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.10.
United States Antimony Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.