United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 94,923 shares.The stock last traded at $27.97 and had previously closed at $28.12.

United States Cellular Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 7,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $225,927.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,553.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in United States Cellular by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 59,439 shares in the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

