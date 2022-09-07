Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. Uniti Group has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

About Uniti Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Uniti Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,205,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,356,000 after buying an additional 90,172 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Uniti Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 261,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 86,442 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.