Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
Uniti Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. Uniti Group has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.
Uniti Group Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02.
About Uniti Group
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
