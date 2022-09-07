Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,044,650 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.02% of Danaher worth $14,961,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.42. 59,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,822. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.14 and its 200-day moving average is $269.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Insider Activity

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.