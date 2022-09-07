Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,860,427 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,772,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Elevance Health worth $10,204,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $251,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.84. The company had a trading volume of 22,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,524. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELV. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink upgraded Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.80.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

