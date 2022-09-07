Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,570,961 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of QUALCOMM worth $16,136,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.23. The stock had a trading volume of 146,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

