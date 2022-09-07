Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 4,893,526 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.55% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $17,730,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.71. 259,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,211,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

