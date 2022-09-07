Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,821 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.5% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.94% of Accenture worth $19,102,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 24,082.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 418,786 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 697.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.85 on Wednesday, reaching $286.31. 54,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,124. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.09.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.17.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

