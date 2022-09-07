Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.11% of Linde worth $14,626,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Linde by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Linde by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,642,000 after buying an additional 588,923 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde stock traded up $8.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.94. 48,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.71 and its 200-day moving average is $302.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

