Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,146,552 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.59% of ConocoPhillips worth $11,109,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.72. 479,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248,346. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.