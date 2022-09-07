Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 3,400,094 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Honeywell International worth $11,581,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.0 %

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International stock traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.28. 61,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,423. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.92 and a 200 day moving average of $190.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

