Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 6,792,220 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.09% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $36,377,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.0 %

JPM traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $116.02. 530,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,622,888. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

