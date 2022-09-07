Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 245,952 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,893,477 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 245,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.25% of Applied Materials worth $9,607,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,292,021,000 after buying an additional 183,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.86. 213,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,312,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

