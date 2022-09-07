Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $173,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.17. 131,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

