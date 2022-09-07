Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $195.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

