Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,862. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

