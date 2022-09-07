Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3,272.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $60,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.01. The stock had a trading volume of 31,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,862. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

