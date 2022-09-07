Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Up to $22.62

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.62, but opened at $23.18. Vericel shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 223 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCEL. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vericel to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.
Vericel Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 2.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vericel Company Profile
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
Further Reading
