Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Up to $22.62

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.62, but opened at $23.18. Vericel shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 223 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCEL. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vericel to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vericel Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 73,852 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after acquiring an additional 918,299 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,645 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.