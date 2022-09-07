Victoria Weekes Buys 160,000 Shares of Alcidion Group Limited (ASX:ALC) Stock

Alcidion Group Limited (ASX:ALC – Get Rating) insider Victoria Weekes acquired 160,000 shares of Alcidion Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$23,200.00 ($16,223.78).

Alcidion Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Alcidion Group Company Profile

Alcidion Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and licensing of healthcare software products in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The company offers Miya Precision, a consolidated fast healthcare interoperability resource (FHIR) based platform to deliver smart healthcare; Smartpage, a smartphone and web-based system for hospital communication and task management to address the requirements of clinical and non-clinical users; Patientrack, a real-time patient monitoring and risk screening solution; and ExtraMed, a patient flow management software.

