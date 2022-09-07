Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,705. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $11.05.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

