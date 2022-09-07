Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CBH traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,705. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares during the period.

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.