Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of VGI opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $12.07.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
