Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of VGI opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $12.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

