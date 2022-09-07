Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $197.80. 47,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

