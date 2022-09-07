Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.14

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEAGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Viva Energy Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.54.

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. It operates through three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products through a network of approximately 1,330 retail service stations under Shell, Liberty, Westside Petroleum, and Viva Energy brands, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers; supplies fuel, lubricants, and specialty hydrocarbon products to commercial customers in the aviation, marine, transport, resources, and construction and manufacturing industries.

