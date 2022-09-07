Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 155 at Morgan Stanley

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.75. 489,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $86,936,000 after buying an additional 3,965,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,897,000 after buying an additional 3,207,740 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

