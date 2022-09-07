Vulkania 24 Hour Volume Hits $12,327.00 (VLK)

Vulkania (VLK) traded 48.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Vulkania has traded down 48.6% against the US dollar. Vulkania has a total market cap of $695,535.68 and approximately $12,327.00 worth of Vulkania was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulkania coin can currently be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002473 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00883445 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016385 BTC.
Vulkania Profile
Vulkania’s total supply is 38,767,521 coins and its circulating supply is 20,351,814 coins. Vulkania’s official Twitter account is @VulkaniaApp.
