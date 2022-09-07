Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.07. 76,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $370.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

