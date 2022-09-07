Waltonchain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.94 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $20.58 million and $1.94 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,793,232 coins and its circulating supply is 80,818,020 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

