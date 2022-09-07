Warberg Asset Management LLC Buys 146,268 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW)

Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 356,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,268 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy makes up 0.1% of Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $22,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $277,000.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKEW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,199. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.49. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $92.95.

