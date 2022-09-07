Warberg Asset Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRU)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $2,000,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $3,514,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $4,188,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $5,000,000.

Get Evergreen alerts:

Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of Evergreen stock remained flat at $10.07 during trading on Wednesday. Evergreen Co. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Evergreen Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.