Warberg Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $44,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $53,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Nymox Pharmaceutical Trading Up 6.0 %

NYMX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,410. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.